Antibiotic-Resistant Staph Bacteria Is Found In U.S. Meat

Scientists have found antibiotic-resistant MRSA in U.S. supermarket meat.In a report published yesterday, scientists at Wayne State University tested 289 raw meat samples from 30 Detroit grocery stores. Six of the samples were infected with the potentially deadly bacteria, including three chicken, two beef and one turkey.



No word as to what stores they came from.

WSU’s Yifan Zhang told Detroit News:

“Basically all meat categories have MRSA,” said Yifan Zhang, a WSU assistant professor in the department of nutrition and food science. “But the prevalence of this bacteria is not as high as you would find in other food-borne bacteria, like salmonella.”

Even so, Zhang said you can get infection from handling the food if you have a wound or cut on your hand or skin and you don’t wear gloves.

She advised cooking meat well to kill the bacteria.

