I made the 4-ingredient zucchini pasta dish that Stanley Tucci says changed his life and it’s easy to see why

- In his TV show “Searching for Italy,” Stanley Tucci recalls the pasta that he says changed his life.
- Requiring four ingredients, spaghetti alla Nerano is just zucchini, pasta, butter, and cheese.
- While it requires some patience — the zucchini rests overnight — it was well worth the wait.
Being a big fan of pasta, when Tucci’s Emmy award-winning show, “Searching for Italy,” premiered in the UK in late February, I had to watch it.
In the first episode centered on Naples and the Amalfi Coast, one moment stuck out to me when Tucci visits the restaurant Lo Scoglio on the Bay of Nerano. It was there that he said he had a life-changing pasta dish, which he loves so much he has “yearned” for it since and even tried re-creating it at home. During the show, he saw how Chef Tommaso de Simone made the dish in the kitchen.
The dish, known as spaghetti alla Nerano, was first created in 1952 and named after the village of Nerano in Campania, according to La Cucina Italiana.
I was surprised to see how few ingredients were in the dish, which is effectively just deep-fried zucchini tossed with pasta and a tiny bit of butter, then topped with Parmesan.
How good could this pasta dish really be with just four ingredients? Even though it would require deep-frying in my apartment and having to wait overnight to soften the zucchini, I decided to find out.
- Zucchini (about 1 per person)
- Spaghetti
- Butter, around a teaspoon
- Parmesan (for garnish)
- Sunflower oil (for frying)
As Tucci didn’t give a precise recipe on the show, I had to estimate the proportions as I was cooking. (I later found the recipe from the chef at Lo Scoglio on CNN, if you want to follow that at home.)
Unless you have a very large pot, it’s best to fry in batches.
While this dish will still work if you substitute the spaghetti for another kind of pasta, it will mostly work better with long pastas. Particularly as this is a stickier pasta sauce, from my own experience, I’ve found that longer noodles, like tagliatelle, bucatini, or linguine, rather than shorter pastas tend to hold the sauce better.
If the sauce is too thick, add more of the pasta water as necessary.
While there are some limitations to the dish, primarily that it requires deep-frying and refrigerating overnight, they’re necessary sacrifices to make for a fantastic end-product.
It’s hard to believe that something this good comes out of just four ingredients. Then again, that’s what traditional Italian food has always been about — simple, high-quality ingredients executed well.
For that reason, I’m sure I’ll be cooking it up again very soon — especially as zucchini season, which tends to go from May until August, approaches.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Here’s how old the stars of ‘Grease’ were compared to their characters’ ages