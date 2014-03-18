Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Shares Photos Of Growing Up On His Film Sets

Director Stanley Kubrick is responsible for hit films such as “A Clockwork Orange,” “The Shining,” “Lolita,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” and “Eyes Wide Shut,” among many others.

Kubrick’s daughter, Vivian Kubrick, constantly accompanied her father on his various film sets throughout her childhood and teenage years.

Vivian, now 53, had cameos in a number of his movies including “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “Barry Lyndon.” She shot the behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of “The Shining” at the age of 24 and composed the score for “Full Metal Jacket” in 1987 under the pseudonym of Abigail Mead, according to OpenCulture.

The father/daughter were extremely close until the late 90s when Vivian joined the Church of Scientology and cut off contact with her family.

It wasn’t until her famous father’s funeral in 1999 that Vivian reportedly reunited with her family.

But apparently Vivian was feeling sentimental last week, when she posted some very personal photos on Twitter of herself on various film sets with her father.

“In Memory of my Dad,” she wrote on one. “Who I loved with all my heart and soul.”

Take a look at more behind-the-scenes photos below:



















