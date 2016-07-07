Stanley Kubrick's daughter debunks the myth that her father faked the Apollo 11 moon landing

Ever since the astronauts of Apollo 11 landed on the moon in 1969, people have theorised that it was all an elaborate hoax. In fact, some believe that it was a big Hollywood production helmed by one of the greatest directors of all time, Stanley Kubrick.

So when his daughter, Vivian Kubrick, tweeted support for NASA’s Juno spacecraft entering Jupiter’s orbit on Tuesday, she was suddenly hit with conspiracy theorists tweeting back at her that her father was involved in the alleged moon-landing hoax.

Here’s what Kubrick tweeted:

JUNO SPACECRAFT OFFICIALLY ORBITING JUPITER!!!!!!!!!!! I suddenly feel so emotional… the universe is opening up to us… WONDEROUS????????????????????????????

— Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) July 5, 2016

ORBITING JUPITER … What wonders and astonishing realities lay ahead for mankind… pic.twitter.com/sWkGiHAV5u

— Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) July 5, 2016

Kubrick then decided to debunk the myth.

“Many people have asked me about this,” Kubrick tweeted. “And this feels like the right time to respond…”

Kubrick tweeted a four-paragraph response as to why the theory that the moon landing was faked and that her father was behind it is a “grotesque lie.”

Here’s the complete response:

Re: Faked Moon Landings Many people have asked me about this. And this feels like the right time to respond … pic.twitter.com/UVlNFofFW8 — Vivian Kubrick (@ViKu1111) July 5, 2016

One of the big reasons why this myth about Kubrick, along with countless others, has lived so long is because the legendary director, who died in 1999, rarely did interviews and never addressed theories about his work.

One of his most famous movies, “The Shining,” has so many interpretations that a movie was made about them.

“Room 237” (which I highly recommend; it’s available on Netflix) breaks down footage of the movie with voiceovers of the numerous people who think they know the hidden meanings Kubrick buried inside his adaptation of the Stephen King novel.

And the theory of Kubrick being behind the Apollo 11 moon landing is in there.

Author Jay Weidner breaks down the Apollo theory, stating that the entire film is in fact not an adaptation of King’s novel but Kubrick’s way of telling the world that he was behind the moon landing.

Weidner believes that the mental collapse of Jack Nicholson’s character in the movie is the stress and pressure Kubrick faced in making the moon landing for the US government.

And then there are the visual clues Weidner believes are throughout the movie.

There’s Danny’s “Apollo” sweatshirt he wears in one scene:

And the room in the hotel that he’s not allowed to enter is 237. Which, according to Weidner, is another clue because the soundstage where Kubrick filmed the moon landing was number 237.

Then there’s the scene where the room key to 237 is shown. To Weidner, there’s significance to the key, which says “ROOM No 237,” and has capital letters that spell out “MOON.”

Conspiracy theories like this one never go away, so a tweet by Vivian Kubrick debunking it will likely do very little. But what it does show is how much the work of Stanley Kubrick moved people.

Watch the Apollo 11 moon landing theory section from “Room 237” in the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.