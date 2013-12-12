REPORTS: Stanley Fischer Is The Leading Candidate To Become The Next Federal Reserve Vice Chairman

Israel’s Channel 2 is reporting that former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer is the leading candidate to replace Janet Yellen as the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve when she ascends to the top spot at the central bank in January.

Bloomberg News also reports that Fischer is the frontrunner for the job, citing a “person familiar,” but says the White House has declined to comment on the reports.

The Wall Street Journal says the White House is close to nominating Fischer to the post.

During his time as an economics professor at MIT from 1977 to 1988, Fischer advised outgoing Fed chairman Ben Bernanke on his Ph.D. thesis, and taught European Central Bank President Mario Draghi as well.

Fischer stepped down from the top spot at the Bank of Israel in June.

