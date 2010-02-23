Stanley Fink And Larry Hite Partner To Launch $6 Billion Hedge Fund

Stanley Fink

Photo: screen grab

Hedge fund manager Stanley Fink and Larry Hite launching a new fund says FT.Scared after a stroke revealed a benign brain tumour, Fink quit finance in 2005 to work for charity. He soon re-emerged to launch International Standard Asset Management (ISAM) in 2008.



ISAM is a small hedge fund that’s about to get much bigger thanks to a new partnership Fink apparently struck with Larry Hite’s Hite Capital Management.

According to the Financial Times, the two plan to launch ISAM Systematic. Their aim is to raise $6 billion by the launch date, which is said to be set for April. Hite will fun the fund as a director and also be a shareholder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.