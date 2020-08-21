Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller slashed FANG stocks and loaded up on companies hit by the pandemic last quarter — here are his top 10 holdings

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Stanley Druckenmiller, Chairman and CEO of Duquesne Family Office LLC., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. May 4, 2016.

Stanley Druckenmilller, the billionaire investor and head of Duquesne Family Office, boosted the size of his portfolio by more than 30% in the second quarter.

Druckenmiller slashed holdings of big technology stocks such as Facebook,Amazon,Netflix, and Google parent Alphabet (FANG) in the second quarter, SEC filings show.

Here are Druckenmiller’s top 10 holdings at the end of the second quarter.

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller made many moves in his Duquesne Family Office portfolio in the second quarter, slashing stocks while adding positions and boosting the overall holdings,SEC filings show.

At the end of the second quarter, the Duquesne Family Office portfolio was about $US3.3 billion, up from $US2.5 billion previously, a more than 30% jump.

Druckenmiller made a number of large additions to grow the portfolio. He boosted his Microsoft holding by nearly 63% during the quarter to roughly $US366 million, now worth about 11% of the entire portfolio.

Part of Druckenmiller’s strategy was to add large positions of companies hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic including JPMorgan Chase, Booking Holdings, and Starbucks. On the flip side, he also added shares of T-Mobile, and the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, which have performed well amid the pandemic and ensuing recession.

During the second quarter, Druckenmiller also slashed positions of major technology companies including FAANG stocks. He sold about $US235 million of Amazon shares, bringing the company to roughly 7% of the total portfolio. He also dumped sizeable positions of Netflix,Facebook,Google parent Alphabet, Workday, and Activision Blizzard.

Still, technology makes up about a quarter of the Duquesne Family Office portfolio, second only to consumer services companies, which make up nearly 30%. That’s a change from the end of 2019, however, when technology was about half of the total portfolio.

In July, Druckenmiller said that he’d been “humbled” by the market’s blistering recovery rally, and admitted that at the time he was up only 3% relative to the market’s roughly 40% jump, effectively missing out on the surge.

Here are Druckenmiller’s top 10 holdings as of the second quarter that ended in June, according to SEC filings and data from Hedge Follow.



1. Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT

MSFT Total portfolio value: $US366 million

2. Amazon

Ticker: AMZN

AMZN Total portfolio value: $US235 million

3. T-mobile

Ticker: TMUS

TMUS Total portfolio value: $US164 million

4. JPMorgan Chase

Ticker: JPM

JPM Total portfolio value: $US152 million

5. Netflix

Ticker: NFLX

NFLX Total portfolio value: $US141 million

6. Paypal

Ticker: PYPL

PYPL Total portfolio value: $US134 million

7. Workday

Ticker: WDAY

WDAY Total portfolio value: $US130 million

8. Alphabet

Ticker: GOOGL

GOOGL Total portfolio value: $US123 million

9. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Ticker: XBI

XBI Total portfolio value: $US123 million

10. Barrick Gold

Ticker: ABX

ABX Total portfolio value: $US115 million

