Stanley Druckenmiller Is Retiring And Closing Duquesne

Stanley Druckenmiller is retiring and closing his fund.



We first got the news from Street Insider, who say they heard it on Bloomberg.

He’ll eventually be liquidating his $12 billion fund, Duquesne, and returning money to investors.

From Bloomberg:

“Managing more than $10 billion seems to challenge my long-term standard” for investment performance.

“For 30 years I’ve been responsible for managing client money and it’s been a joy, but at some point I need to move on. 30 years is enough.”

“While the joy of winning for clients is immense, for me the disappointment of each interim drawdown over the years has taken a cumulative toll that I cannot continue to sustain,” he wrote to his 100 clients today.

He told Bloomberg he plans to manage a small amount of family money. Just an amount that will be “fun.”

It looks like one bad year soured this guy on his job.

Duquesne Capital Management LLC, which oversees $12 billion and has never had a losing year, is down 5 per cent in 2010.

He had an awesome career. It’s sad to see him go.

