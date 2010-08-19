Read The Letter Stanley Druckenmiller Wrote About His Retirement

As you probably know by now, Stanley Druckenmiller is retiring and closing Duquesne.



Below is the letter he wrote to investors detailing his retirement, courtesy of Dealbook.

He says he’s retiring because “the challenge of managing an enormous amount of capital was having a clear impact on my ability to perform, as well as my state of being.”

Druckenmiller August 2010 Letter to Investors



