Stanley Druckenmiller, Paul Tudor Jones, And Jim Pallotta Playing Fantasy Football Might Be In Rajaratnam Wiretaps

The names Stanley Druckenmiller, Paul Tudor Jones, Jim Pallotta, and many more might emerge in the wiretap evidence used in the Rajaratnam trial, says the NYPost.



The names expected to emerge from the wiretap evidence are names of big, powerful people. And some of these people are worried that the evidence released will embarass them.

Three anonymous people who the NYPost says “spoke to Raj regularly over the years” wrote the court a memo saying:

“Releasing wiretap information even to the Securities and Exchange Commission could damage the reputation and professional standing of individuals who participate in a wide array of financial, political, legal, and social circles.”

A small taste of the kind of evidence we can expect emerged already. Some of it is just funny – not embarassing or repuationally-damaging at all.For example, Druckenmiller, PTJ, and Jim Pallotta play Fantasy Football together in a league.

From the NYPost:

Druckenmiller, who made headlines recently with news he’s shuttering his fund despite its successes, has never been charged or implicated in any wrongdoing. He and Rajaratnam, founder of hedge-fund firm Galleon Group, spoke frequently because they were in a fantasy football league together, which also included high-profile hedge-fund names like Paul Tudor Jones and Jim Pallotta.

But some of the evidence is somewhat incriminating for the individuals involved.Raj apparently spoke to Quint Slattery of the hedge fund Symmetry Peak Capital on instant messenger and told him something about seeing ahead of earnings at Computer Associates.

An analyst’s flirtations with Raj are also among the wiretaps.

“U looked wonderful yesterday,” Rajaratnam tells her before saying that a friend asked for her number. “I told him it would be war,” he adds. “It better,” she says.

The three anonymous memo-writers hope the embarassing evidence stops there.

