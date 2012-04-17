Stanley Cup Ticket Heat-Map Shows Which Teams Are Commanding The Highest Prices

This post was originally published at TiqIQ.



The Stanley Cup playoffs are well underway, so we at TiqIQ wanted to take the temperature of the country and see which team’s tickets are the hottest.

To get a better view of things we put together this ticket price heat index graphic:

As you can see above, the dark red, or hottest regions, are found in New York, Vancouver, and Pittsburgh. Rangers fans are paying $361 to see the top seeded Eastern Conference team take on the Senators, while the top seed in the West, the Canucks, are getting an average of $287 per seat for their so far very disappointing 1st round series against the Kings.

In Pittsburgh, the fans are forking over $266 to watch their interstate rivalry series with the Flyers. So far the high price of these tickets hasn’t guaranteed a happy day at the rink, as both the Canucks and Penguins dropped their first two games at home, and the Rangers were only able to head to Ottawa with a split.

Unlike those three powerhouses, fans in Los Angeles have gotten the biggest bang for their buck. Kings fans, treated to a surprising game 3 win over the Canucks last night to move to just one game away from knocking off the President’s Trophy winners, are only paying an average of $199 to watch their Kings take the ice at Staples centre. The Kings share the red zone with Washington and Chicago, where the home crowds await pivotal game threes as both series change venues with the two teams splitting the first two games.

On the bottom end of the spectrum, in the yellow zone, are the Panthers, Devils and Red Wings, with tickets for all three teams’ home games selling for under $125.

Besides the teams in the hot zone, there are plenty of deals still available for this year’s Stanley Cup quarterfinal round. If you’d like tickets to any remaining first round game, click here.

