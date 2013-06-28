This NHL Player's Face Is Still Swelling After Being Hit By A Slap Shot In The Championship Game

Philip Johnson

Remember Chicago Blackhawks winger Andrew Shaw, the guy with the awesome Stanley Cup celebration photo? Three days after taking a slap shot to the face from point-blank range in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, his face is looking rough: 

His face has been getting bigger every day since this nasty incident:

This is how Andrew Shaw looks, sans serious facial injury:

Andrew Shaw Face Normal

Here’s what Shaw looked like when he returned from his injury stitched-up, like a boss:

Stanley Cup Andrew Shaw Blood Face

Two days after his victory on Instagram:

Andrew Shaw Face Bloody

And three days after:

Something tells us if you asked him if it was worth it, he would answer quickly in the affirmative:

Andrew Shaw Bloody Face Stanley Cup

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.