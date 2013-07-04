Here Is A Life-Size Replica Of The Stanley Cup Made Entirely Of Meat

In celebration of the Stanley Cup’s visit to Chicago talk show “Windy City Live,” the meat-crazy geniuses at Chicago-based grilling organisation ManBQue built a true-to-size replica of the hockey trophy entirely of meat.



The base of the sculpture, dubbed the “Manley Cup,” was made of ground beef, and the top was made of woven bacon, according to Zagat. The two pieces were held together by hot dogs.

ManBQue president Jesse Valenciana told us the trophy took about seven hours to build and weighed around 35 pounds. Though it was made entirely of food, he said by the time they were done parading it around, “it was inedible.”

Watch the “Windy City Live” clip below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.