Don't Forget The Other Great Finals Series Going On Right Now

Photo: AP

It’s kind of gotten lost in all the LeBron-mania, but there’s another pretty good championship series going on right now you should probably be playing attention to.The last two games of the Stanley Cup Finals have been blowouts, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had their share of drama. The big hits and the finger-pointing (and biting) have quickly turned the Canucks-Bruins series in a very heated rivalry.



So heated that most unaffiliated hockey fans can’t figure out which team to hate more.

There’s been a lot of hard, sometimes dirty play between two tortured franchises and the end result is that Vancouver and Boston are not getting along. Visiting fans are fearing for their safety and even the goalies are taking – and dishing out — abuse.

The Canucks have squandered a 2-0 lead, but are going back home, hoping to stop the bleeding. What’s going to happen? No one knows, but expect some fireworks in the final 2 (probably 3) game series.

Game 5 is tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.