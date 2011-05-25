GREENWICH LUXURY CARNAGE: This Investment Manager's Mansion Is Selling At A 50% Discount

Leah Goldman
greenwich

Photo: Courtesy of Higgins Group Real Estate

Deferred Wall Street bonuses are killing the Greenwich mansion market, including the home of Stanley Cheslock of Cheslock Bakker and Associates.His Mediterranean villa-style home in Greenwich is on the market for $15.95 million, a steal compared to the original $30 million.

The estate sits on 20 acres of land right next to the Stanwich Club, an elite golf course in Greenwich. The grounds include a largemouth bass pond, a waterfall, and English gardens with statues designed by Arturo Di Modica, the same artist who sculpted Wall Street’s bull.

But it gets better, the interior features cathedral ceilings, a restaurant quality kitchen, a movie theatre, an indoor pool, and a wine cellar big enough for 3,700 bottles of wine.

Private gated entrance way

Ariel view of the 26,000-square-feet home

The Mediterranean villa style home was designed by architect Gilles Le Gorac

Gorgeous double stairway foyer

There's also an elevator

Cathedral ceilings make the home feel even bigger

Seating area in the entrance way

The dining room

The study

The kitchen continues with the Mediterranean style

The kitchen has top of the line appliances, including a wood burning pizza oven

A billiards room

One of the many living rooms

The wine cellar—it holds up to 3,700 bottles of wine

The entrance to the movie theatre

The comfortable movie theatre

The indoor lap pool for year round swimming

A sauna for relaxing after a swim

One of the nine bedrooms with a walk out porch

Here's one of the bathrooms

Back deck area

Gorgeous view of the back of the home

The largemouth bass pond

And the guest house

Check out what this hedge funder is doing with his Hamptons home

HOUSE OF THE DAY: David Tepper Is Tearing Down His $44 Million Hamptons Home And Building A Bigger One >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.