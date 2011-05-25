GREENWICH LUXURY CARNAGE: This Investment Manager's Mansion Is Selling At A 50% Discount

Photo: Courtesy of Higgins Group Real Estate

Deferred Wall Street bonuses are killing the Greenwich mansion market, including the home of Stanley Cheslock of Cheslock Bakker and Associates.His Mediterranean villa-style home in Greenwich is on the market for $15.95 million, a steal compared to the original $30 million.



The estate sits on 20 acres of land right next to the Stanwich Club, an elite golf course in Greenwich. The grounds include a largemouth bass pond, a waterfall, and English gardens with statues designed by Arturo Di Modica, the same artist who sculpted Wall Street’s bull.

But it gets better, the interior features cathedral ceilings, a restaurant quality kitchen, a movie theatre, an indoor pool, and a wine cellar big enough for 3,700 bottles of wine.

