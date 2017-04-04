The most competitive university in America isn't in the Ivy League

Stanford University’s acceptance rate remained extremely low for the class of 2021, with 4.7% of applicants accepted into the prestigious California-based school.

That figure, though flat from last year, means that Stanford is still the most competitive college in America.

Harvard’s acceptance rate, the lowest in the Ivy League, was 5.2% for the class of 2021. Cornell, which has the highest in the Ivy League, was 12.5%.

This year, Stanford accepted 2,050 students from 44,073 applicants, including those who applied and were accepted early decision to Stanford in December.

There are other highly competitive school’s that rival Stanford’s acceptance rate. Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, for example, has an acceptance rate around 4%, but the school is more of a conservatory that a traditional university.

