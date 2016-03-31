Stanford University’s acceptance rate hit an all-time low for the class of 2020, with 4.69% of applicants accepted into the prestigious California-based school.

That figure is down from an acceptance rate of 5.05% the previous year, and will likely be the new figure Ivy League colleges will be chasing in their pursuit of being the “most competitive” elite college.

Last year, Harvard’s acceptance rate for undergraduates was 5.33%. We will have to wait until 5 p.m. on Thursday to see where Harvard’s acceptance rate for the class of 2020 lands.

Stanford’s 4.69% acceptance rate represents the 2,063 admitted students from 43,997, including those who applied and were accepted early decision to Stanford in December.

And its decreasing acceptance rate looks nearly unstoppable. It has dropped from 5.7% in 2013, to 5.07% in 2014, and, as mentioned above, 5.05% in 2015.

