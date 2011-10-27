Big, Beautiful Photos Of The 1.9 Million Square Foot Tech Campus Stanford Wants To Build In NYC

Earlier this week, Cornell revealed the highlights of its NYC engineering school proposal, including a partnership with Technion Israel Institute of Technology.



Proposals from universities were requested by Mayor Bloomberg in July to help make New York City the tech capital of the world.

Today, Stanford University revealed the highlights of its proposed New York City engineering school.

If chosen, here is what Stanford will build, as outlined in 600 pages:

A 1.9 million square foot campus on Roosevelt Island

A campus that will house more than 200 faculty and 2,000 students; it will open in 2016

A $200 million commitment toward Stanford NYC to cover an initial endowment for research and startup costs

A partnership with City College of New York: CCNY will host the StanfordNY academic program while the campus is being built; CCNY will create joint programs with Stanford and allow undergraduates to pursue graduate degrees at StanfordNY

Stanford says Silicon Valley venture capitalists will likely follow the school to New York.

Stanford estimates the project will open up more than 7,000 construction jobs

Here’s what StanfordNY would look like:

StanfordNY proposed engineering campus on Roosevelt Island in NYC.

Photo: Stanford

Here’s a view from Manhattan:

Proposed StanfordNY campus

In contrast, here’s the facility Cornell and Technion proposed. Its similar in size and it would also be located on Roosevelt Island.

Photo: BerlinRose

