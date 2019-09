In case you missed it, here’s Allen Stanford’s interview on ABC.



Some of his best lines: “You effin’ right I’m gonna fight.” and “I’ve always been more in touch with the Maitre d’ and the Valet than the CEO.” and “I’ve always lived very frugally.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.