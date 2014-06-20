This Is What It's Like At Stanford University, Tech's Most Fertile Startup Generator

Some of the tech industry’s most famous tech entrepreneurs got their start at Stanford University.

And that’s not by accident.

Whether it’s through programs like StartX, an accelerator that offers students the help of different mentors and experts in the industry, or through the classes they take, it’s almost a sure bet that if you’re reading about a successful tech startup, its founders got their start at Stanford University.

