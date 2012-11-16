Stanford University Just Changed Its Classic Logo To This

Stanford University — home to more than 15,000 students; almost 2,000 faculty members; 19 Nobel laureates; 24 MacArthur Fellows; countless tech giants; and an increasingly impressive football team — just quietly changed its famous logo.
- Here’s the reason Stanford gave for changing its logo>
Gone is the caps-locked thin font, and in is a more rounded scrawl.
Before: After:
They now might look like this:
But don’t worry, alumni, the famous Stanford “S” with the tree emblem isn’t going anywhere.
This isn’t the first time Stanford changed its logo. Design blog Rioleo tracked the signature’s many changes over the last 20 years.
Photo: Rioleo
Disclosure: The author went to Stanford. (Go Card.)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.