Stanford Trades A Twitter Account To Syracuse Proving They Are Still The Quirkiest School In College Sports

In one of the stranger college sports reports you will ever hear, the Stanford University Athletic Department announced that they have traded their Twitter account (@SUAthletics) to Syracuse University.



The move turned out to be a natural fit for both schools. The Twitter handle aligns well with the web address for the Syracuse Athletic Department (SUAthletics.com) and Stanford athletics twitter account will now be @GoStanford which aligns well with the popular #GoStanford hashtag.

In exchange for the account, Stanford Athletics will receive a case of oranges and some other local goods to be named later.

If this was any other school, it would be a head-scratcher. But Stanford Athletics has always moved to the beat of a different drummer, both literally and figuratively.

