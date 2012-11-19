Stanford Shocked Oregon After This Acrobatic Touchdown Catch In The Final Minutes

College football descended into its annual chaos last night, with No. 1 Kansas State getting blown out by Baylor and No. 2 Oregon losing in overtime to Stanford.



Since Oregon was at home, and there has been a general suspicion that Kansas State wasn’t “for real” all year, the Stanford upset is the more shocking of the two.

The key play of the game came with 1:45 left and Stanford down 14-7. Rookie QB Kevin Hogan threw a beautiful fade pass to Zach Ertz, who bobbled it, went to the ground, but managed to control the ball while keeping his left shoulder in bounds. The play was initially called incomplete, but it was reviewed and reversed to a TD.

Stanford went on to win in OT after Oregon missed a field goal

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The moment he caught the ball. Definitely not out of bounds (via @BleacherReport):

Photo: ABC

