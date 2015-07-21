Stanford students made a robot that can play ping pong better than most humans

Students at Stanford University have programmed a robot to play ping pong. And the bot looks like it’s got more game than most humans.

As part of a class assignment, a team of students in the Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the school were able to program the robot to autonomously play the game by first tracking the motion of a ping pong ball and then programming the robot to swing and hit the ball the same way a human would.

The task required the students to take advantage of the robot’s various capabilities including vision, force sensing, position sensing and tactile perception.

Check out the full video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This robot wakes you up in the morning and checks if you turned off the oven when you leave the house



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.