Stanford Freshman Arrested For Allegedly Raping Unconscious Woman Outside Near Campus Frat Houses

A freshman Stanford University student-athlete has been arrested and is expected to be charged with five felonies after allegedly raping an intoxicated, unconscious woman last weekend on campus, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Brock Turner — a 19-year-old former member of the Stanford swimming team — voluntarily withdrew from the university Tuesday, according to the LA Times. Stanford barred Turner from re-registering for classes and setting foot on campus, a Stanford spokesperson told The Times.

The alleged rape took place in the early hours of Jan. 18, near the Kappa Alpha fraternity house, as well as a number of other chapters. As a freshman, Turner was not affiliated with Greek life, Stanford confirmed to the LA Times.

The reported victim is not a Stanford student and was on campus for a party, according to the LA Times.

Turner was reportedly spotted on top of an unconscious woman by two men on bicycles, who chased him down and tackled him, The San Francisco Chronicle reports. These two students restrained him while a third man called the police, according to The Chronicle.

Turner faces the following five charges — rape of an intoxicated person, rape of an unconscious person, sexual penetration by a foreign object of an intoxicated woman, sexual penetration by a foreign object of an unconscious woman, and assault with intent to commit rape, according to student newspaper The Stanford Daily.

Turner was released on a $US150,000 bail. The former student is set to be arraigned next Monday and could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty, The Stanford Daily reports.

We have reached out to Brock Turner’s lawyer Mike Armstrong and will update with any comment we receieve.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.