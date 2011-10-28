"Pick Cornell!" Stanford Students Aren't Fans Of Their School's $2.5 Billion Proposed NY Campus

Shane Savitsky is a senior at Stanford University.

Photo: The Stanford Daily

Shane Savitsky, a 2012 Stanford University student, isn’t fond of the StanfordNY proposal.He wrote an article in The Stanford Daily today titled, A Student’s Look At StanfordNYC



“I find myself cheering against [Stanford] for the first time in my academic career,” writes the disgruntled senior.

Savitsky is displeased that Stanford has offered to build a $2.5 billion campus on NYC’s Roosevelt Island per Mayor Bloomberg’s request. He points out that $2.5 billion is more than double the initial estimate Stanford proposed, and that it is 15% of the school’s endowment.

“Instead of spending billions of dollars developing President Hennessy’s dream New York real estate, Stanford should be focusing that enormous sum of money here on campus.” writes Savitsky. He suggests lowering tuition costs and notes that the sum of money Stanford is proposing could cover every student’s tuition for nine years.

It’s not only the financial part of the StanfordNY proposal that bothers Savitsky. He’s also afraid it will create a brain drain at the school and worries that Stanford will send its best professors to the east coast.

More than that, he thinks the second campus will decrease the value of his degree. Savitsky doesn’t like that students who have never touched California soil could call themselves Stanford graduates. (Maybe someone should tell him online degrees are the future of education)

The biggest complaint Savitsky has is that the students don’t get a say.

“Hennessy is more than willing to get glowing endorsements from Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Jerry Yang, but the voice of the student body has been ignored. Have we ever been consulted? Have we had an opportunity to raise any concerns to the administration? That $2.5 billion for StanfordNYC ostensibly contains some amount of our tuition money or future donations to this school.”

“Go Cornell!” the senior concludes. Savitsky even signed an online Cornell petition to have it build the New York campus.

