At Stanford, If You Haven't Started A Company By Graduation, You're A Failure

There’s a lot of pressure at Stanford University to graduate as a founding partner.Feross Aboukhadijeh, the computer science student who was recently profiled in New York magazine and earned his reputation through creating YouTube Instant, says that taking a corporate job, even from companies like Twitter and Google, is a backup plan for most Stanford students.



He told Private Equity Hub’s Connie Loizos about the school’s intense entrepreneurial culture:

You feel like if you haven’t started a company by age 20 and you’re not a millionaire, you’re kind of a failure. I know that’s kind of exaggeration, but there are so many people starting companies at 20 and 21, it’s not that much of a stretch to feel that way at times.

New York says Aboukhadijeh is the top-recruited programmer at Stanford. Although he’s interned at Facebook and Quora, Aboukhadijeh says he plans on launching his own startup.

(Source: Counterparties)

