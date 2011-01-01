Stanford Snaps UConn's 90 Game Win Streak

Photo: AP Images

Stanford defeated visiting UConn 71-59 last night, handing the Huskies their first lost since they fell to Stanford in the 2008 national championship game. UConn’s 90 game win streak is over.The Cardinal held star Maya Moore to just 14 points by shadowing her relentlessly for 40 minutes. The home team took a 17-4 lead early and never looked back.



Brash UConn coach Geno Auriemma heaped praised upon Stanford after the game, but also said the loss makes it easier to appreciate the streak.

“There are so many things that can go wrong… you have to be lucky,” he said. “All your best players have play great every night.”

Finally, Auriemma’s best players took a night off, and an opponent capitalised on that. But we bet Auriemma will have an easier time appreciating the streak long after he’s done coaching – his record will never be threatened.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.