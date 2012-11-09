An NFL Player Still Made $11 Million This Season Despite Getting Cut Twice In Nine Months

Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The struggling Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Stanford Routt this week, nine months after the Oakland Raiders cut Routt one year into his three-year, $31.5 million contract.According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, despite getting cut twice since February, Routt will still make $11 million this year — $5 million in guaranteed money from the Raiders, and $6 million from the Chiefs.



It’s a minor mystery that KC cut Routt after giving him a three-year, $19.6 million deal this offseason, $6 million of which was guaranteed. The team is 1-7, and they hardly seem in a position to toss aside a player they just made a huge financial commitment to.

Unlike other major professional sports, NFL contracts are mostly non-guaranteed. That’s why teams release players so often — there’s no financial liability. But Routt wasn’t one of those non-guaranteed guys.

Routt cleared waivers today, and is free to sign with any team.

