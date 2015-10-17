Stanford receiver made one of the best catches you will ever see, behind a defender's back

Wide receiver Francis Owusu made one of the greatest catches you will ever see in Stanford’s 56-35 blowout win over UCLA on Thursday night.

After a running a double-reverse, Stanford quarterback Kevin Hogan threw deep to Owusu, who was not only being interfered with by the defender, but was completely shielded from catching the ball, or so everybody thought.

Owusu reached around the defender and caught the ball, pinned against his back. Somehow, he held on to the ball as the two stumbled to the ground.

The replay shows just how incredible the catch is and that he does actually hold on to the ball.

Amazing.

