This powerful, line-by-line takedown of a letter from the Stanford rapist's dad is going viral

Caroline Praderio

Since last week’s sentencing of Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, new court files have surfaced on social media, including a letter of support written by Turner’s father. In it, Dan A. Turner calls prison a “steep price to pay for 20 minutes of action,” and asserts that his son deserves a lenient sentence because he’s been “deeply altered forever” by these events.

Now, a Twitter user has penned an eviscerating response to that letter.

On June 5, Alexandra Ozeri tweeted an edited version of the document with the caption, “Here, I fixed his letter.”

Her changes are in bold:

Twitter/@AlexandraOzeriThe screenshot posted by Twitter user @AlexandraOzeri

It’s a powerful takedown of the letter, which has been widely criticised as tone deaf and ignorant of the victim’s suffering.

