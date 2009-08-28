Stanford One-Upped Bernie in Bizarro Blood Ritual

Some fraudsters are just more serious than others and will go to great lengths to prove it, even engaging in bizarro rituals.



Allen Stanford and his Antigua’s chief banking supervisor Leroy King became blood brothers in a “brotherhood ceremony” where they both cut their wrists and mixed their blood, the New York Times reports, citing a plea agreement filed today.

From the plea agreement: This brotherhood oath was undertaken in order to extract an agreement from King that, in exchange for regular cash bribe payments by Stanford to King, would ensure that he Antiguan bank regulators would not “kill the business” of SIBL [Stanford International Bank Ltd.]. During the course of the fraud scheme King routinely referred to Stanford as “Brother or “big Brother.

We previously thought that Stanford should be bunked up with Bernie and have a popularity contest, and had bet that Bernie’s Village People-bare-chested Native American sweat-lodge-ritual would take the crown. Not so sure anymore. We are now wondering what other weird ceremonies those two would come up with.

