HERE IT IS: Stanford's Stunning Plan To Open A Huge New York Campus

Stanford wants to open a campus on New York City’s Roosevelt Island, which floats between Manhattan and Brooklyn in the East River.



Eventually, Stanford wants to move 2,400 people – masters candidates and professors, mostly – to the island.

Currently, about 12,000 people live on Roosevelt Island.

There will be business and engineering programs.

The Silicon Valley-based university is competing with a bunch of other schools for the space – Cornell, Columbia, NYU, and Carnegie Mellon, for example.

Stanford has a reputation for working very well with venture capitalists to help turn its engineering students into company-builders. Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin are probably the best examples of how that can work.

Until now, the school has kept fairly quiet about its plans because they are very preliminary. But last week, the administration explained its plans to its Academic Counsel, and there was video.

