Stanford Wants To Open A Campus In New York

Photo: andrew mace— on flickr

Stanford University has announced it has submitted a formal “expression of interest” to open a satellite campus in New York City. The proposed campus would have applied science research and graduate education, and be located in Roosevelt Island.New York Mayer Michael Bloomberg wants to turn New York into a science and technology hub and has been trying to attract universities to open campuses in the city. Stanford’s is one of the applications to the New York City Economic Development Corporation to do so.



A Stanford applied science research site would obviously be a great thing for New York tech, which is now the biggest startup hub in the US (the world?) after Silicon Valley. Stanford is famous for the role it plays in supporting Silicon Valley thanks to its research and churning out thousands of talented graduates every year.

Or alternatively, it could just end up churning out more quants for Wall Street to swallow up.

Now Tour GroupMe, One Of The Hottest Startups In New York →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.