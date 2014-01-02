Stanford's Marching Band Created The Snapchat Logo During The Rose Bowl

During the Rose Bowl game today against Michigan State, the Stanford University marching band formed the logo of Snapchat, at least as it appears in this screengrab captured by Twitter user Daniel Brusilovsky:

The joke here is that Snapchat — now worth an alleged $US3 billion on the M&A market — was founded by three Stanford grads who belonged to the same fraternity in 2011: CEO Evan Spiegel, CTO Bobby Murphy, and the controversial alleged ousted third founder, marketing chief Reggie White.

Ultimately, the stunt did not help: Stanford lost the game 24-20 to Michigan State.

