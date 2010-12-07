Stanford Looking To Lock In Coach Jim Harbaugh Before Michigan Can Steal Him

Photo: AP

Stanford athletic director Bob Bowlsby has announced that he has a pre-emptive offer to improve coach Jim Harbaugh’s contact before any other schools try to lure him.Those other schools being Michigan, where Harbaugh played college football and where coach Rich Rodriguez has worn out his welcome.



Speculation is that if Harbaugh (and only Harbaugh) can be lured to Ann Arbor, then Rodriguez would be shown the door. Michigan AD Dave Brandon has said that he will wait until after the Wolverines’ January 1 bowl game to make any decision about Rodriguez’s future, but if Harbaugh agrees to a new contract by then, Brandon’s decision is made for him.

Harbaugh was given a 3-year contract extension through 2014 at the end of last season, when the Cardinal went 8-4. This year, they went 11-1 and finished No. 4 in the BCS standings. They will play Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl in January.

