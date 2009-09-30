Stanford Law "Escort" Sentenced To Home Detention

There’s a little truth to every cliché – and, it turns out, at least one escort was charging for dates to pay off Stanford Law student loans.



San Jose Mercury News: A Stanford Law graduate was sentenced Monday on a federal tax conviction related to running a high-priced call girl service, punishment that includes restrictions on her ability to keep advertising as an escort while she’s on probation.

During a hearing in San Jose federal court, U.S. District Judge James Ware concluded he needed to impose those restrictions on Cristina Warthen after federal prosecutors disclosed she’s continued to advertise herself on the Internet as a high-priced escort, even as she awaited sentencing on federal tax evasion charges related to her days as an upscale prostitute named “Brazil.”

Warthen gained notoriety when she was busted as a jet-setting call girl who sold her services to pay off her Stanford Law School debts. She got her law degree from Stanford in May 2001, but quickly began to run a steamy Web site with offers to jet off for liaisons with clients in cities around the country, including New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

She eventually pleaded guilty to failing to pay taxes on more than $133,000 she earned as a prostitute in 2003.

Warthen also agreed to pay the government approximately $243,000, reduced from an original $313,000 after she proved to the court she could not pay that amount. Warthen had expected to receive money from her ex-husband, the co-founder of Ask Jeeves (now Ask.com), but he took huge hits in last year’s stock market collapse.

According to the report, the judge was not pleased to find out Warthen continues to advertise “companionship” for up to $2,000 per night, which the government argued is a “wink and a nod” to prostitution.

Though Warthen’s attorney argued she is law abiding and that her free speech right to advertise would be curbed by an order that she not advertise during her probation, the judge was unmoved.

