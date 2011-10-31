Here's How Stanford's Insane Triple-Overtime Win Cost Vegas Bookies A Ton Of Money

Photo: AP

Andrew Luck and Stanford made public bettors a ton of money with their 56-48 win in triple-overtime against USC last night.Stanford had covered in every game this season, so bettors were all over them as a 7.5-point favourite against the Trojans.



When the game went into OT, there was only one possible scenario where Stanford would cover: USC would win the toss, the teams would tie in the first two overtimes, Stanford would score a touchdown and a two-point conversation in the third-OT, and USC wouldn’t find the endzone with their third OT possession.

All of that happened. Stanford covered by a half-point. And Vegas got burned by Luck and Co. again.

