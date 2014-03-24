Stanford Beats Kansas In Huge Basketball Upset

Ten-seed Stanford beat two-seed Kansas 60 — 57 in a big NCAA tournament upset.

Stanford, which beat seven-seed New Mexico on Friday, will move onto the Sweet 16 where it will face eleven-seed Dayton.

Stanford’s Dwight Powell led the Cardinals with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Chasson Randle (pictured) had 13 points, six steals, and four assists.

Kansas star and potential #1 NBA draft pick Andrew Wiggins had just 4 points on 1 — 6 shooting with four turnovers.

The box score from ESPN is below.

