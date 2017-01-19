1 out of every 16 players on the rosters of the NFL's final four went to Stanford or Alabama

Stanford (11) tops all schools with the most players on the rosters of the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, and Green Bay Packers in this year’s AFC and NFC Championship games.

Not surprisingly, Alabama is also near the top with 7, meaning one out of every 16 players on these four teams went to either Alabama or Stanford. Auburn, LSU, and Miami (6 each) are the only other schools with more than five players on the four rosters combined.

In all, 131 schools have at least one player among the 212 active players and 75 inactive players. Here are the 24 schools with at least four players in the final four.

