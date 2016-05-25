Here's the standup clip that reignited the Bill Cosby rape allegations

Bill Cosby is back in court over criminal allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman working for a basketball team in 2004.

The comedian faced a number of disturbing sexual assault accusations in 2014 after comedian Hannibal Buress called him a rapist during a taped set, but this is the first time a criminal case has been launched against Cosby over the accusations.

Buress’ tape, which went viral, caused news of Cosby’s past to hit the mainstream and seriously derailed his planned career comeback.

Bringing up one lawsuit that had been filed against Cosby, now 78, by one of his alleged victims, Hannibal Buress said “that sh*t is upsetting. If you didn’t know about it, trust me. You leave here and Google ‘Bill Cosby rape.’ It’s not funny. That sh*t has more results than Hannibal Buress.”

Buress was surprised by how quickly the footage was picked up, Gothamist reported. “It’s just information that’s out there,” Buress said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. “It was unexpected,” he explained, as this was the first time any of his bits went viral.

