An Armed Man Has Barricaded Himself Inside An L.A. Cell Phone Store

An armed man has barricaded himself in a Connect Wireless

store inside a Crescenta Valley shopping center, KTLA is reporting.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded at around 4 p.m., clearing the area of shoppers and surrounding the man, who is alone inside the store.

The man first went into a Rite Aid, showed a gun, and demanded a prescription. After he received the pills, he ran away from the store, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The man then barricaded himself inside Connect Wireless, a Verizon Wireless third-party vendor.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told NBC Los Angeles they believe the man ordered everyone out of the store and no hostages had been taken. The man has threatened to commit suicide, according to KTLA.

There were no injuries reported.

A heavily-armed SWAT team was on the scene, according to NBC Los Angeles.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated as we learn more.

