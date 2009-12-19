Iraq Denies Well Seizure

The latest on the allegedly seized Iraqi oil well is that Iraq is denying the reports.



ABC Australia: A senior Iraqi officials has denied reports that Iranian troops had crossed into Iraqi territory and briefly occupied a remote oilfield area.

Security sources in southeastern Maysan province, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iranian troops made their way onto the Fakka oilfield area, on the Iraqi side of the border, then withdrew after several hours.

Iraq’s deputy interior minister, Ahmed Ali al-Khafaji, says no incursion took place.

“This news in not true. This field is disputed and now it is neglected by both sides,” he said.

