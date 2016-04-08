There's a new wheelchair that lets people stand up and move around at the same time

A wheelchair prototype, made by doctors and engineers in the Minneapolis Veterans Administration, helps paraplegics stand up and move at the same time. The wheelchair is not yet commercially available, but the inventors — Gary Goldish, Andrew Hansen, and Eric Nickel — hope to bring it to the market soon.
