5 standing sex positions that will make you want to leave the bedroom behind

Standing sex positions are a great way to mix things up, but some require extra strength.

For a challenge, try the wheelbarrow, which involves one person lifting the other up.

But you can also try easier positions like standing oral or raised doggy style.

Having sex standing up can be a fun challenge and a way to spice things up in the bedroom. Some poses require extra strength or flexibility, but there are also easier options you can try.

Here are five standing sex positions that can boost your pleasure and offer a sexy new experience.

1. Raised doggy style

Raised doggy is a great twist on the classic doggy style position and it’s a good option for deep penetration.

To get into raised doggy position, follow these steps:

The receiving partner gets up onto an elevated surface like a bed, couch, or low table. The receiver then gets into a tabletop position on their hands on knees. The giving partner stands behind the receiver so their penis or a toy can penetrate the receiver’s anus or vagina.

Doggy style offers deep penetration, which can be great if you like having your cervix stimulated, says Gigi Engle, a certified sexologist and sex educator in private practice.

Doggy style can also boost your pleasure by stimulating the G-spot, says Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, MD, a professor of sex and relationship at California State University, Fullerton.

2. Wheelbarrow

The wheelbarrow is an athletic position that can be a fun option if you want to try something advanced.

To get into wheelbarrow:

The receiving partner starts out in a plank position, with their hands and feet on the floor and their legs spread apart. The giving partner stands behind the receiver with their feet in between the receiver’s legs. The giving partner bends down and lifts up the receiver’s legs and pelvis so that they’re lined up with the giver’s waist. The receiving partner bends their knees and wraps their legs around the giver’s waist, pulling themselves backward to line up their genitals. The giving partner thrusts forward to penetrate and holds onto the upper hips of the receiver throughout sex.

“Wheelbarrow is good because it’s exciting and it allows for deeper penetration,” says Suwinyattichaiporn. If you’re doing anal sex, this can also be a good way to stimulate the prostate, also known as the male G-spot.

There are also less challenging ways to try the wheelbarrow – “I recommend trying this in a seated position because it’s safer and easier,” Engle says.

To do this variation, all of the movements are the same, but the penetrating partner sits in a chair.

3. Standing oral

This is a simple but sexy position that you can do almost anywhere.

To do standing oral, follow these steps:

The receiving partner stands upright or leans against a wall. The giving partner gets on their knees so their mouth can reach the receiver’s genitals.

Standing oral can be a fun way to practice dominance and submission. As many as 65% of women have fantasies about being dominated, but people of all genders can enjoy it.

“You can do role play and order your partner to kneel and do what you say. It’s creative, fun, and heated,” says Suwinyattichaiporn.

For extra pleasure, you can use a toy or your hand to penetrate the receiving partner’s vagina or anus.

4. Touch your toes

This is a simple but exciting position, especially if you like to give more control to the penetrating partner.

To get into this position:

The receiving partner bends over as far as possible, reaching toward their toes. The giving partner stands behind them and grips their hips, entering from behind.

This is a very attractive position for the giving partner because they have a full view of the receiver’s back and butt, says Suwinyattichaiporn.

The touch your toes position also makes it easy to experiment. “A great benefit to this position is you can do it anywhere without prop. So, if you’re adventurous and like having sex outdoors, this is a good position to use,” Suwinyattichaiporn says.

5. Lying at the edge

This is a great position for people who enjoy the feeling of missionary position but want to try something new.

To get into the lying-at-the-edge position:

The receiving partner lies on their back on a raised surface like a bed or desk with their legs spread and their genitals lined up with the edge. The giving partner stands facing them, up against the edge of the surface.

This position offers the giver the option to stimulate areas like the breasts and clitoris using their hands or a toy. This can make you more likely to orgasm during sex – a 2018 survey found that 37% of women can only orgasm if their clitoris is stimulated.

It also gives both partners a great view of each other’s bodies and the chance to make eye contact.

Insider’s takeaway

Standing sex can be an erotic way to switch things up and explore new avenues of pleasure with your partner.

And if you have mobility limitations, most positions can be tweaked. “You don’t have to be totally standing up to have standing sex. Use countertops, a chair etc. so one person can sit down,” Engle says.

Give yourself some room to practice if standing positions are challenging. “Stay patient and focused on the sexual moment, slowly find your way, and don’t forget to be playful!”Suwinyattichaiporn says.

