This Is What It Was Like Standing In Line To Buy An IPhone 6

Thousands of people lined up to buy the new iPhone 6 on launch day — and I was one of them.

A quick note: Hours before the iPhone 6 became available, I accidentally took a test run to the Verizon store in New York City’s Financial District. It was one of the weirder experiences of my life. In the end, the story is pretty embarrassing, but it’s here if you’d like to read it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.