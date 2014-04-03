We Found A Standing Desk That's Both Automatic And Affordable

We finally found the standing desk that has everything and won’t destroy your wallet.

Billed as the “most affordable automatic standing desk,” Stand Desk has launched a Kickstarter campaign to get its product out to the market.

Already, 209 people have pledged $US84,608 to the project.

It has an impressive array of features: Standard up and down controls (or deluxe memory control system), a number of different surface types and colours, and cable management in the back. But perhaps what’s most impressive is the price: $US399.

Standing desks of this calibre typically range anywhere from $700 all the way up to $4,000.

“[The] ‘traditional’ sit-to-stand desks are designed way more complicated than they should be,” said Steven Yu, in an email to Business Insider. “I just simplified everything while finding the perfect balance between function, quality, and price.”

The benefits of standing desks in general are noteworthy, with increased productivity, energy, and reduced lower back pain. A January article in The Washington Post even showed plenty of the health hazards to sitting.

Back pain, and more specifically, a motorcycle accident, was what pushed founder Steven Yu to create the product.

“After my motorcycle accident, I wanted a natural solution for my back pain,” he told us. “But I didn’t want to spend thousands of dollars for an automatic standing desk.”

Yu teamed up with a number of people that provided help and testing, to include Dr. Joan Vernikos, former Life Sciences Director at NASA, Dave Asprey, CEO of Bulletproof Executive, Bing Howenstien, CEO of Backjoy, and Robert Yung, former CTO of Intel and Oracle.

Here’s the result:

Meet StandDesk! from steven on Vimeo.

