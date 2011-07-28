German Police Raid Homes Of Right Wing Extremists

Police in southern Germany raided 21 homes and properties on Wednesday, looking for weapons and propaganda in an operation against far-right extremists, Reuters reports.



Stuttgart police were investigating a neo-Nazi group called “Standarte Württemberg“, which calls for all foreigners to be expelled from Germany by “all available means”.

140 police officers were involved in the raid, and they found guns, ammunition, knives, right-wing propaganda and a small amount of marijuana, the AP reports.

Police say that the raid has nothing to do with last Friday’s attacks in Oslo, and that they have been investigating Standarte Württemberg since March.

Prosecutors are looking into raising weapons-code violations against members of the group, who range in age from 17-49. Germany has strict laws against far-right extremist groups, and neo-Nazi propaganda is banned.

Here’s video from the raid (via Euronews):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.