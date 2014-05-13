Standard Hotel Investigating Leaked Jay Z And Solange Fight Footage After 'Security Breach'

The internet was abuzz today after TMZ posted a video of Beyoncé’s sister, Solange, physically attacking her husband Jay Z in an elevator last Monday as the group left a Met Ball after party.

The drama went down at the Standard Hotel in New York City’s Meatpacking District, and the venue is finally speaking out on the viral video.

“We are shocked and disappointed that there was a clear breach of our security system and the confidentiality that we count on providing our guests,” The Standard Hotel announced late Monday.

“We are investigating with the utmost urgency the circumstances surrounding the situation and, as is our customary practice, will discipline and prosecute the individuals involved to our fullest capacity.”

In case you somehow haven’t yet seen the video, watch below:

Beyoncé instagrammed this quote about relationships following her family’s fiasco:

In the meantime, RadarOnline reports that Solange has deleted all pictures of her sister from her Instagram, except one vintage shot posted in 2013, below:

