Standard Hotel Fires Employee Who Leaked Solange And Jay Z Fight Footage

The Standard Hotel employee who leaked elevator security footage of Solange physically attacking her brother-in-law Jay Z at a Met Ball after-party has been identified and fired.

Officials from The Standard confirmed Thursday in a statement:

“The Standard has identified the individual responsible for breaching the security policies of the hotel and recording the confidential CCTV video released by TMZ. The Standard has already terminated the individual and will now be pursuing all available civil and criminal remedies. The Standard will next be turning over all available information to the criminal authorities.”

The Standard had hired Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer after the press leak, who was investigating who shopped the tape.

A staffer at the Standard Hotel previously told Us Weekly that “the video was recorded on a cell phone from the monitors in the back room.”

A source told The New York Post that the video was then “being shopped for five days to the highest bidder” and eventually landed at TMZ for a whopping $US250,000.

The Standard Hotel said at the time: “We are shocked and disappointed that there was a clear breach of our security system and the confidentiality that we count on providing our guests. We are investigating with the utmost urgency the circumstances surrounding the situation and, as is our customary practice, will discipline and prosecute the individuals involved to our fullest capacity.”

